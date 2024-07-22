3 kayakers pulled out of Trinity River, 1 still missing

WYLIE – One person is still missing after four kayakers went into the Trinity River Monday afternoon in Wylie.

The call came in after 4:30 p.m. along the Elm Fork of the Trinity south of the Lavon Lake Dam.

Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said when crews arrived, bystanders had pulled three people out of the water.

One was treated on scene and released. Two were sent to the hospital but weren't seriously hurt.

A search for a fourth person is still underway.

Garland has a swift water rescue team on the scene to assist in the search.

While the cause of the accident has not been released, water flows were high because of the release from the Lavon Lake dam just upstream.

At the request of firefighters, the Army Corps of Engineers stopped releasing water from the lake to help crews in their search.