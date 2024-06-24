3 firefighters hospitalized battling blaze in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Three Fort Worth firefighters were injured fighting a house fire on Monday night, one of them seriously, MedStar said.

It happened near Cannon and Virginia Ave around 6 p.m.

Crews are still on the scene and the damage to the home is extensive.

A video from a neighbor who lives right across the street shows flames shooting through the roof.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said one person lives at this house and was able to get out safely.

Once crews got inside there was a dramatic fire condition change. Two firefighters had to bail out of a second-story window.

The neighbor also shared this video of one firefighter down, firefighters circling around him.

"This is something where we know there's always the chance," said Craig Trojacek, with the Fort Worth Fire Department. "When the tones go off at a station and we're not sure if there's anybody inside, we'll do whatever we've got to do to get in there and make sure we've got everybody out safely."

"It can be pretty bad, that's why I give it up to these guys with the fire department, they did a hell of a job for sure," said Michael Barron, who lives in the neighborhood.

Investigators say they're still talking to the firefighters to figure out what exactly happened. They're also still determining the cause of the fire. They said they'll likely be working late into the night.