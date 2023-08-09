Border patrol agents seize $3.8M in cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

RIO GRANDE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, coordinating with state agencies, seized more than $3.8 million in cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border this week.

"Outstanding job by our border patrol agents working alongside our state partners to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The smuggling attempt happened on Aug. 7.

Agents working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department watched as smugglers delivered 121 pounds of cocaine to a pick-up truck.

As the truck traveled away from the river, agents responded, and the suspect driver turned south stopping near the riverbank. The driver exited the truck and agents saw him swim back into Mexico.

Agents then searched the abandoned truck, finding two nylon sacks containing 50 bricks of cocaine, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.