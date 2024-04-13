Watch CBS News
Local News

3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs, not far from Coachella music festival

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Borrego Springs in the Southern California desert Saturday morning, near where thousands of fans had gathered for the first weekend of the Coachella music festival. 

The 9:08 a.m. temblor's epicenter was 8 miles northeast of the Borrego Springs area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter appeared 60 miles away from the Coachella festival site. 

The USGS map detecting where the quake was felt indicates people attending the music festival or staying nearby may have experienced light shaking. There were no reports of injury or damage. 

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is on its second day Saturday, with the venue opening around 1 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator will be the Saturday headliner both weekends of the two-weekend festival. He performs at 11:40 p.m., with No Doubt taking the stage earlier at 9:25 p.m.

Other performers on the slate Saturday are Ice Spice, Sublime, Blur, JUNGLE, Dom Dolla, Bleachers and Kevin Kaarl.

The performances can be seen on the Coachella channel on You Tube.

Mother Nature continues to batter the region with a windblown dust advisory lasting until 11 p.m. Sunday. The impacted areas include Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Coachella.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 2:14 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.