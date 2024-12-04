2nd-grader finds loaded gun in backpack at North Texas school

NORTH TEXAS – Police are investigating how a loaded gun ended up in a second-grade student's backpack at a North Texas school on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 8:22 a.m. at the International Leadership of Texas School in North Richland Hills.

"An active investigation includes looking into how the gun ended up in the backpack, and filing any appropriate charges if applicable," North Richland Hills police said.

The student said a parent had placed the gun in their backpack, the school said in a statement assuring parents and others that the school was secure and safe.

No charges had been filed as of late Wednesday evening, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department.

According to police, the student immediately reported the firearm to a teacher upon discovering it. Preliminary information indicated the student was unaware of the firearm's presence.

An officer at the school searched the backpack and confirmed the presence of a gun with "one bullet loaded in the chamber," the school said.

Police reported that the weapon was secured without incident, and no injuries were reported to students or staff.

"Police were called and are now on campus to investigate and ensure that the campus remains safe," the school's statement said. "Once again, all students and staff are safe and are continuing with their day."

The case remains under investigation.