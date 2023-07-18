Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to play this upcoming season on franchise tag

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard will be back this season on a franchise tag.

Pollard and the team failed to reach a long-term agreement before the NFL's franchise tag deadline on July 17. He will play on a one-year franchise deal worth $10.1 million.

He will re-enter free agency in 2024, unless a second franchise tag is applied in the next offseason. According to the team, that would amount to roughly $12.1 million.

Pollard said he's feeling good after suffering a broken leg in January and "sees no reason" why he won't be cleared for training camp.

"Being able to get out there for the walkthrough parts and to be out there with the team, get out there and get my feet wet. I'm not really limited at this point, it's just [about] being smart with it," he said. "Just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I'm in tip-top shape so there's not a fall-off."