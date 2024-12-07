2 women shot in targeted attack on Uber Black vehicle

Police search for gunman after shooting targets Uber near I-35 and Inwood

DALLAS – Two women were shot early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber Black vehicle.

Dallas police responded to the scene on N. Stemmons Serv Road — near I-35 and Inwood — around 5 a.m., according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found both women with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took them to a local hospital.

One woman is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

Authorities told CBS News Texas they believe the shooting was related to a domestic situation involving the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

The Uber driver was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.