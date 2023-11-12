2 victims standing outside their car struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

Cooler Sunday with some showers on the way

Cooler Sunday with some showers on the way

Cooler Sunday with some showers on the way

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two people standing next to their car on Military Parkway were hit and killed by an allegedly drunk driver early Sunday morning, police said.

Dallas police officers were called to the 6700 block of Military Parkway around 5 a.m. According to the report, a car driven by 23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez was traveling eastbound, went off the road, hit a vehicle and then two people standing outside of the car.

Rosales-Perez continued driving, getting back into the eastbound lanes before hitting a light pole, DPD said.

The two people hit outside the car died at the scene. DPD said one victim is identified as 21-year-old Lester Matute-Urquea. The second victim will be identified with the help of the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rosales-Perez faces two charges of intoxication manslaughter. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail.