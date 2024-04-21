2 Tarrant County inmates died in custody in the past week

TARRANT COUNTY — Two Tarrant County inmates have died in custody in the past week.

Thursday, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at Tarrant County Jail and later died after emergency responders tried life-saving measures.

A medical emergency at the Tarrant County Correction Center ended in the death of an inmate Sunday, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday, routine cell checks for contraband were underway.

When detention officers approached a cell in the Tarrant County Correction Center, the 31-year-old inmate refused to exit and allow the area to be searched, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The inmate began to fight the officers, the report states, and Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray was used to bring the inmate under control.

John Peter Smith (JPS) medical staff examined the inmate after the incident, which TCSO says is standard procedure when inmates are involved in fights or sprayed with OC spray.

During the examination the inmate became unresponsive and staff members began CPR. The inmate was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead just after 10:00 a.m.

A detention officer with non-life-threatening injuries was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old inmate was arrested on Friday by the Saginaw Police Department whose officers responded to a man standing in an intersection wielding a knife at a driver. He fled on foot but was caught and charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 1, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest. He was taken to Tarrant County Jail on Saturday.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn asked the Texas Rangers to take the lead in this investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the name and cause of death of this inmate once next-of-kin has been notified.