Inmate's death in Tarrant County Jail under investigation

FORT WORTH – An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday and later died after emergency responders tried life-saving measures, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate had been in custody since Dec. 4, 2023, after being arrested by Fort Worth police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct, a news release said Friday.

Tarrant County detention officers found him unresponsive about 5:35 a.m. Thursday after he failed to go to breakfast, the release said.

His name and the cause of death will be released by the Tarrant County medical examiner.

As with all in-custody deaths, the release said the case will be investigated by:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office jail staff,

The TCSO Criminal Investigations Division,

An outside law enforcement agency,

JPS Medical Staff,

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards,

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, and

The Texas Attorney General's Office.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information when it becomes available.