2 suspects charged in Dallas shooting, undercover officer recovering

DALLAS - Dallas police officer Tyler Morris is recovering after being shot while chasing an erratic driver Thursday night.

Police were working undercover when they followed the car. Shortly after the pursuit, a suspect in the car fired at officers in the unmarked police vehicle. The gunfire went through the driver's side door, hitting Officer Morris in the hip, police say.

Initially, five suspects were arrested after a seven-mile chase but three have since been released. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, aggravated robbery and theft. A 15-year-old girl has also been charged with evading arrest. Officers are still looking for another male suspect in the shooting.

The Dallas Police Department says the teens were driving a stolen car and that two guns were recovered from the scene. It also says their officers never fired their weapons.