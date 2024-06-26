2 fatally shot inside Chick-fil-A in Irving; suspect in police custody

IRVING — A man suspected of shooting and killing two people Wednesday inside an Irving, Texas, fast food chain is now in custody, police say.

The suspect in the shooting at a Chick-fil-A has been identified as 37-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta.

"We do believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence," Anthony Alexander with the Irving Police Department said. "There is no threat to the public."

Police arrived at the Chick-fil-A just before 4 p.m. Wednesday after multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. They found two people shot inside, Alexander said. Police don't know what led up to the shooting as the investigation is in the very early stages, he said.

The victims' identities have not been released.