2 found dead after DeSoto house fire, authorities say

DESOTO – Two people died in a house fire in DeSoto on Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said.

At approximately 2:33 p.m., the DeSoto Fire Department responded to a call on Canyon Ridge Drive, according to a news release.

When emergency responders arrived, they, with assistance from the Duncanville Fire Department and DeSoto Police Department, found the home no longer safe to enter.

Firefighters conducted an operation to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes. No additional homes were damaged and the fire did not displace other residents.

"The City of DeSoto expresses its profound sorrow for the loss of life in this tragic incident and extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected," officials said. "As a community, we stand together in support as we mourn this loss."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the DeSoto Fire Marshal's office is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.