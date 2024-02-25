2 days of record highs before a cold front brings us back to winter

NORTH TEXAS - The warmest winter day to date happened Sunday, a high of 85°. The last weekend of meteorological winter was the warmest weekend of winter, and it is only getting warmer. We are forecasting record highs Monday and Tuesday.

Both records are over 100 years old. A high in the 90s in February is extremely rare. Over the last 100 years, there have only been three, including one just last year. Monday will make the fourth.

But the calendar doesn't lie, it is still February. It'll return Tuesday night on a powerful cold front that will produce 35mph wind gusts as it moves over North Texas. Not much in rain chances with the front.

It'll only take 48 hours for us to travel six months and two seasons. Monday's high will be typical of mid-June. Wednesday's high will be typical of mid-January.

We are forecasting lows in the 30s on Thursday morning, the last day of winter.

The last freeze at DFW was exactly a week ago. The typical last freeze of the season is just over two weeks from now.

Elevated fire risk continues until temperatures and winds come down.

Rain looks scarce this week. Better chances show up just past the 7-day.

We'll end winter with some winter temperatures. Spring temperatures return on the first day of meteorological spring, March 1, on Friday.