Watch CBS News
Local News

2 days of record highs before a cold front brings us back to winter

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Record highs start the week
Record highs start the week 03:12

NORTH TEXAS - The warmest winter day to date happened Sunday, a high of 85°. The last weekend of meteorological winter was the warmest weekend of winter, and it is only getting warmer. We are forecasting record highs Monday and Tuesday.

download.png

Both records are over 100 years old. A high in the 90s in February is extremely rare. Over the last 100 years, there have only been three, including one just last year. Monday will make the fourth.  

download.png

But the calendar doesn't lie, it is still February. It'll return Tuesday night on a powerful cold front that will produce 35mph wind gusts as it moves over North Texas. Not much in rain chances with the front.

download.png

It'll only take 48 hours for us to travel six months and two seasons. Monday's high will be typical of mid-June. Wednesday's high will be typical of mid-January.

download.png

We are forecasting lows in the 30s on Thursday morning, the last day of winter.

download.png

The last freeze at DFW was exactly a week ago. The typical last freeze of the season is just over two weeks from now.  

Elevated fire risk continues until temperatures and winds come down.

download.png

Rain looks scarce this week. Better chances show up just past the 7-day.

download.png

We'll end winter with some winter temperatures. Spring temperatures return on the first day of meteorological spring, March 1, on Friday.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:03 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.