1st summer heat-related death in Dallas County prompts safety warnings

NORTH TEXAS – A 79-year-old woman is the first confirmed heat-related death of the summer in Dallas County.

The woman, a resident of Dallas, died without pre-existing medical conditions, Dallas County Health and Human Services said in a release Thursday. She lived in the 75227 ZIP code.

The release said DCHHS isn't disclosing personal information due to "privacy and confidentiality reasons."

"We are very saddened to report our first confirmed heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures remain high throughout the summer. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

According to DCHHS, you can stay safe during scorching weather by:

Staying in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

Limiting activities if you must work outdoors, including: Taking frequent breaks in the shade, Drinking plenty of water, and Watching for signs of heat-related illness.



In addition, DCHHS is urging residents without air conditioning to see if they qualify for emergency A/C window units. Those interested should contact DCHHS at (214) 819-1976.