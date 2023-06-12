$1M Texas Lottery Crossword ticket sold at RaceTrac in Frisco

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) – Someone in Frisco recently scratched their way to $1 million after buying a Texas Lottery Crossword ticket.

The winning ticket was bought at RaceTrac on Main Street.

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

Their win was the sixth of eight top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game, according to a news release.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.