$1M Texas Lottery Crossword ticket sold at RaceTrac in Frisco

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 12th, 2023
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 12th, 2023 02:18

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) – Someone in Frisco recently scratched their way to $1 million after buying a Texas Lottery Crossword ticket.

The winning ticket was bought at RaceTrac on Main Street. 

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

Their win was the sixth of eight top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game, according to a news release. 

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

