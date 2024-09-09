Watch CBS News
18-year-old woman killed in Cleburne shooting, suspect wanted

By S.E. Jenkins

CLEBURNE — Cleburne police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Sunday.

Around 1:00 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Poindexter for a shooting. On the way, they were told a woman had been shot and taken to another location.

The officers went to the second location where they found 18-year-old Kaylee Lanay Merchant, of Cleburne, had been shot.

Merchant was a passenger in a white SUV, police said, that was involved in an altercation at the first location in the 500 block of Poindexter.

Giovanni Jimenez Diaz
She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Giovanni Jimenez Diaz, of Cleburne, fled the scene. The Cleburne Police Department issued a warrant for murder for Diaz and the search for him continues.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleburne Police Department.

