2 northbound lanes closed after 18-wheeler accident on I-35W in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Two lanes of traffic on I-35 West have been closed following an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-35 when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The impact caused the tractor to partially go over the guardrail, but it remained supported by the guardrail and trailer. Fort Worth police said the driver was safely extricated without any reported injuries.

#TrafficAlert🚨 here's the back up on 35W North from the 18-wheeler crash. Alternate routes are Chisholm Trail Pkwy or Crowley Rd. pic.twitter.com/mRg4xggL6r — Lauren Crawford (@laurenacrawford) October 31, 2024

Officials have closed the two right northbound lanes to work the scene and facilitate the removal of the tractor-trailer from the bridge. However, the far left lane of travel remains open to traffic.