18-wheeler kills 23-year-old man on LBJ near Greenville Avenue
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on LBJ Freeway near Greenville Avenue.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the 9200 block of the freeway.
Police haven't released more details about who was driving the 18-wheeler, or the victim's identity.
CBS News Texas has reached out to the department for more information.
