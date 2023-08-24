Watch CBS News
18-wheeler kills 23-year-old man on LBJ near Greenville Avenue

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on LBJ Freeway near Greenville Avenue. 

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the 9200 block of the freeway. 

Police haven't released more details about who was driving the 18-wheeler, or the victim's identity. 

CBS News Texas has reached out to the department for more information. 

