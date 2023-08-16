Watch CBS News
17-year-old Damaria Jackson fatally shot near Terrell High School

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

TERRELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Seventeen-year-old Damaria Jackson was fatally shot Wednesday, Aug. 16 a mile away from Terrell High School. 

Responding officers found Jackson in a yard near the corner of Trailview and Town North Drive shortly after 8 a.m. He was taken to Presbyterian hospital in Kaufman where he died, according to police. 

The department and school district said investigators have a person of interest in custody on an unrelated charge. Additionally, police said a second suspect has developed linked to Jackson's death. 

Jackson's homicide wasn't an active threat toward the school campus or students, police said. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on August 16, 2023 / 12:19 PM

