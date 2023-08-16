17-year-old Damaria Jackson fatally shot near Terrell High School

TERRELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Seventeen-year-old Damaria Jackson was fatally shot Wednesday, Aug. 16 a mile away from Terrell High School.

Responding officers found Jackson in a yard near the corner of Trailview and Town North Drive shortly after 8 a.m. He was taken to Presbyterian hospital in Kaufman where he died, according to police.

The department and school district said investigators have a person of interest in custody on an unrelated charge. Additionally, police said a second suspect has developed linked to Jackson's death.

Jackson's homicide wasn't an active threat toward the school campus or students, police said.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.