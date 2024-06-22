Watch CBS News
16-year-old suspect wanted in Dallas double murder, police say

By Nathalie Palacios

DALLAS — Police are searching for a 16-year-old they suspect of shooting and killing two men Friday night in east Dallas.

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Cedar Lake Drive.

Investigators determined that two men and a suspect in a vehicle were engaged in an argument before the suspect shot both men.

According to Dallas police, one of the men, 35-year-old Alejandro Ramirez, died at the scene.

The second man, 39-year-old Adriel Ramirez, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a 16-year-old male identified as the suspect, police report.

Due to the teen's age, police have not released his name.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

