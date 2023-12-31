16-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 1 teen, injuring another

DALLAS - A 16-year-old faces a manslaughter charge and aggravated assault charge after two 14-year-olds were shot Friday.

Around 4:40 a.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Harry Hines Blvd. where they found two teens had been shot.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and both teens were taken to a hospital.

One of the 14-year-old boys succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, according to DPD. The other 14-year-old boy is expected to survive.

The 16-year-old male suspect was initially arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. DPD said one aggravated assault charge will be upgraded to manslaughter.

Due to the teens' ages, their names will not be released. The investigation is ongoing.