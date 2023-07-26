Watch CBS News
14-year-old seriously injured after getting struck by car in The Colony, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are investigating after a teenage pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a driver in The Colony Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. July 25 at the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive.

The teen is said to be 14 years old and sustained serious injuries in the collision. They are currently receiving treatment at Texas Health Presbyterian.

The Colony Police Department is investigating the collision and are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route in the meantime.

