Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old arrested for stealing & attempting to steal 38 vehicles this month, Plano police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Evening Headlines, July 17th, 2023
Your Monday Evening Headlines, July 17th, 2023 03:10

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Plano police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to 38 vehicle thefts and/or attempted thefts this month.

The incidents occurred in the areas of Preston Road, W. Park Boulevard, Ohio Drive, and W. Spring Creek Parkway, police said. The vehicles were reportedly mainly Kias and Hyundais.

Police advise owners of eligible models to get a software update, and to use wheel locks or after-market security systems and tracking devices.

The suspect's identity nor any additional information has been released due to their age. Police, though, are encouraging parents to monitor their kid's social media activity.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.