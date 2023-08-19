130+ shelter animals get emergency airlift out of Maui

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - More than 130 shelter pets left Hawaii for a second chance at a forever home in Oregon, thanks to Southwest Airlines, Greater Good Charities, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and the Maui Humane Society.

The plane from Oakland arrived in Maui loaded with emergency pet supplies and hundreds of humanitarian "Good Packs" filled with survival and comfort supplies such as t-shirts, blankets, flashlights, socks, and hygiene kits.

On Friday, an emergency airlift took 136 shelter cats and dogs from Maui to Portland in the aircraft cabin of a Boeing 737-800.

"Our Hearts are with the people of Hawaii and the communities that are affected by the wildfires, and we have many efforts underway across the company to offer our assistance and support," said Laura Nieto, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Southwest Airlines. "In addition to supporting local and national relief organizations to bring aid to Maui, Southwest and our Employees have put their Hearts into action to join this effort to transport shelter cats and dogs in-cabin to the mainland in hopes of finding forever homes."

The animals relocated to Oregon were cats and dogs that were already in shelters in Maui.

"Once in Portland, these shelter cats and dogs will continue their journey toward forever homes," reads a statement from Southwest.

According to the airline, the airlift helps make room for the expected influx of injured and displaced pets that will continue to arrive at Maui Humane Society because of the wildfires.

Southwest Airlines lands in Portland, Ore. with 136 animals on journey towards their forever home Southwest Airlines Co.

Veterinarians on the ground in Maui worked with Greater Good Charities to ensure the safety and health of the shelter pets for the flight and a licensed veterinarian flew with the shelter pets to Portland.