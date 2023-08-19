Death toll in Lahaina, Hawaii rises to 114 after devastating wildfires Hawaii Governor Josh Green is promising Hawaiians the historic town of Lahaina will rise from the ashes following the devastating wildfires that killed at least 114 people more than ten days ago. He made that remark during a televised address Friday evening, aiming to reassure residents he intends to find out what started the fires. He also said a full review of the response before, during and after the fires is underway as he and the people of Maui work to move forward. Danya Bacchus has the latest from Lahaina.