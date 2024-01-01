1-year-old shot in head during New Year's Eve drive-by in Mesquite

MESQUITE - A 1-year-old survived a gunshot wound to the head News Year's Eve after someone shot the child during a drive-by in Mesquite.

Police said a man was either grazed by a bullet in the neck, or cut with glass during the incident as well.

It happened in the 1600 block of Springwood Drive.

The child's wound was minor, according to police. The child is recovering at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

Officers found CCTV footage of a vehicle driving down the street the night of the shooting, which showed someone getting out and shooting. Detectives said they haven't determined if the house where the victims were or another car was the intended target.

Another street over, police said they found a car that had bullet holes in it.

This story is developing, please click back for updates.