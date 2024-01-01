Watch CBS News
1-year-old shot in head during New Year's Eve drive-by in Mesquite

By Annie Gimbel

MESQUITE - A 1-year-old survived a gunshot wound to the head News Year's Eve after someone shot the child during a drive-by in Mesquite. 

Police said a man was either grazed by a bullet in the neck, or cut with glass during the incident as well. 

It happened in the 1600 block of Springwood Drive. 

The child's wound was minor, according to police. The child is recovering at Children's Medical Center Dallas. 

Officers found CCTV footage of a vehicle driving down the street the night of the shooting, which showed someone getting out and shooting. Detectives said they haven't determined if the house where the victims were or another car was the intended target. 

Another street over, police said they found a car that had bullet holes in it. 

This story is developing, please click back for updates

Annie Gimbel
Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5 KXAS television, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. Annie's stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, aerospace & defense, science and more.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 9:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

