1 victim, 2 suspects hospitalized after shooting at Arlington recording studio

ARLINGTON - Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a recording studio in Arlington Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Arlington Police officers were called to a shopping center in the 800 block of E. Lamar Blvd. where a man with a gunshot wound was asking employees for help.

The 29-year-old victim told police he walked to the shopping center after the shooting happened in the 2100 clock of N. Collins Street.

He said he was at a recording studio on N. Collins Street producing music when two masked men entered and began shooting. The victim told police he was also armed, returned fire, and may have struck the two suspects.

The victim was treated on the scene before paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, other officers went to the location on N. Collins Street.

On the way, they got a hit on a stolen vehicle seen leaving the same location on N. Collins Street. Believing it may be connected to the shooting, officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Officers briefly pursued until the driver came to a stop in the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Blvd. Officers found the driver, 30-year-old Kinton Jones, and passenger, 52-year-old George Duncan inside the vehicle. Both had been shot.

Guns and a face mask were found in the vehicle and APD said investigators believe Jones and Duncan are the suspects from the shooting at the N. Collins St location.

Jones and Duncon were also taken to a hospital. According to the report, Jones' wounds do not appear to be life-threatening. Duncan is currently in the ICU.

APD said once Jones is cleared from the hospital he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Duncan will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD said that based on evidence collected at the N. Collins Street location, investigators believe high-risk drug activity may be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.