1 shot near Skyline High School, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS - One person is in the hospital after a shooting across the street from Skyline High School Wednesday afternoon.
DPD says just after 3:30 p.m., officers were called 7900 block of Chariot Drive where one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their age and condition are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
