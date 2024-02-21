1 shot near Skyline High School, Dallas police investigating

Watch CBS News
DALLAS - One person is in the hospital after a shooting across the street from Skyline High School Wednesday afternoon.

DPD says just after 3:30 p.m., officers were called 7900 block of Chariot Drive where one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their age and condition are unknown. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 4:32 PM CST

