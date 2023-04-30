Watch CBS News
1 man dead following shooting in southeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man has died following a shooting in southeast Dallas Sunday morning, police said.

At around 8:35 a.m. April 29, police responded to a call in the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jonathan Andrews shot on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded; however, Andrews died from his injuries.

Police said this shooting remains an ongoing murder investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

