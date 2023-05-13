1 man dead, another critically injured after shooting in east Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in east Oak Cliff Friday night, police said.

Around 9:40 p.m. May 12, police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men shot.

Police said both men were taken to a nearby hospital where one died from his injuries. The other man remains in critical condition.

During their investigation, officers determined that multiple suspects in a four-door sedan drove by the location and fired in the direction of the two victims.

A motive for the shooting is publicly unknown at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.