Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man dead, another critically injured after shooting in east Oak Cliff

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday Morning Headlines, May 12th, 2023
Your Friday Morning Headlines, May 12th, 2023 03:00

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in east Oak Cliff Friday night, police said.

Around 9:40 p.m. May 12, police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men shot.

Police said both men were taken to a nearby hospital where one died from his injuries. The other man remains in critical condition.

During their investigation, officers determined that multiple suspects in a four-door sedan drove by the location and fired in the direction of the two victims.

A motive for the shooting is publicly unknown at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.