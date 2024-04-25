Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer shoots, injures one in Arlington: Police

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON – Arlington police say an officer shot and injured a person Thursday afternoon near NE Green Oaks Boulevard & North Collins Street.

While no officers were hurt, the person was taken to the hospital, police said.

"We are still in the process of gathering details," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesman for the Arlington Police Department. "We will likely be holding a news conference at some point this evening." 

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 6:55 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.