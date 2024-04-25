Officer shoots, injures one in Arlington: Police

ARLINGTON – Arlington police say an officer shot and injured a person Thursday afternoon near NE Green Oaks Boulevard & North Collins Street.

While no officers were hurt, the person was taken to the hospital, police said.

"We are still in the process of gathering details," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesman for the Arlington Police Department. "We will likely be holding a news conference at some point this evening."

