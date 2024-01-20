1 injured in explosion at Carrollton home

CARROLLTON - One person was injured Saturday morning in an explosion at a Carrollton home.

Carrolton Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 1800 block of Highland Drive at 3:44 a.m. for a reported explosion.

According to CFR, there was evidence of an explosion and small amounts of fire were found and quickly extinguished.

One person was found and taken to a hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

CFR said houses on each side of the initial house were evacuated as a precaution while Atmos Energy investigates the scene.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office and Atmos.

CFR was assisted by the Farmers Branch Fire Department and the Carrollton Police Department.