1 hospitalized after being pinned under DART bus wheel
DALLAS - One person is in the hospital after being pinned under the front wheel of a DART bus Monday night.
It happened after 8 p.m. on Coit Road just south of LBJ Freeway after an accident involving a DART bus, according to a spokesperson for DART.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and was able to get the person free. The injured person's condition is not critical.
DART Police are investigating.
