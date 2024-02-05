1 driver dead in multi-vehicle accident off Loop 12

DALLAS - One driver is dead after a multi-vehicle accident on southbound Walton Walker Blvd. late Monday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 3:45 p.m., officers were called to an accident call at southbound Loop 12 and Singleton Blvd.

Currently, the only information available is that one driver succumbed to the injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas is working to learn more.