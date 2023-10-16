Watch CBS News
1 dead, teen charged with murder following shooting in Pleasant Grove

By Nathalie Palacios

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The victim of a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas has died, according to police.

The shooting happened just after noon in the 1000 block of Cheyenne Road Thursday, Oct. 12. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Desmond Valentine, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Days later, on Monday, Valentine died as a result of his injuries. Through their investigation, police determined he was shot by 18-year-old Jeremy Walker.  

Walker was originally arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but now faces an upgraded charge of murder following Valentine's death. 

No other information is available at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. 

