1 dead after shooting along Dallas highway

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot on the North Central Expressway access road Sunday morning.

Dallas police officers were called to the 4100 block of N. Central Service Rd., near Fitzhugh, around 10:00 a.m. to find a man had been shot.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.