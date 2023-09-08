1 dead, 3 injured after South Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Thursday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. Sept. 7, officers were called to an empty lot in the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue. When police arrived, three men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman died at the scene, and the three men were taken to a local hospital where one of them is in critical condition.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.