1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting at Fort Worth gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured at a gas station early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. April 10, police were sent to a shooting call at 4225 Miller Ave. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a nearby hospital where they're not expected to survive their injuries.

During their investigation, officers discovered a third gunshot victim fled the gas station prior to their arrival. That victim has not been located or publicly identified at this time.

Police believe the shooting is gang related and said the suspect is still outstanding.

This is the second triple shooting to happen in North Texas within 24 hours. On Sunday morning, Dallas police responded to a shooting call on Denton Drive, where one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials have not tied these incidents together and both remain under investigation.