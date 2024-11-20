1 dead, 2 injured in Southeast Oak Cliff apartment shooting

DALLAS – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Oak Cliff on Wednesday evening.

CBS News Texas

Police received the call around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive near Simpson Stuart Road.

Upon arrival, officers found three people had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, where one died, police said. The other two are expected to survive.

Homicide and crime scene detectives were called to the scene. Police are searching for the suspect. A motive for the shooting is not known.

