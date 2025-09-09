Poland says its airspace was violated by unidentified "drone-type objects" during Russian strikes on Ukraine
The Polish military said late Tuesday it's responding to "drone-type objects" that entered its airspace during a set of overnight attacks by Russia on Ukraine.
In a statement on X, the country's armed forces said an "operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralizing the objects," and it is "actively working to locate the downed objects." The military encouraged people to stay home in the meantime.
Hours earlier, Poland said its aircraft had been activated to ensure safety in the country's airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.
The statements did not specify what country launched the drone-like objects. Ukraine and Russia have not appeared to respond to the reports.
The Polish military said three regions in the country's east, near its borders with Ukraine and Russian-allied Belarus, face the most significant risk: Podlaskie, Lubelskie and Mazowieckie, which contains the capital city of Warsaw.
The airspace for Warsaw's Chopin Airport is unavailable due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a notice.
Poland shares a 300-plus-mile border with Ukraine. Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has offered significant support to Ukraine, and military operations have often taken place in close proximity to its airspace.
Poland is a member of NATO, a 32-country alliance that includes the U.S. The bloc's member states have agreed to come to each other's defense in the event of an attack.