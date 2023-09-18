CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investigation underway after another Trinity River drowning

Investigation underway after another Trinity River drowning

Investigation underway after another Trinity River drowning

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating another drowning in the Trinity River.

Police recovered a body just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

It was a few hours after NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal hosted a "Bass Music Festival" on Panther Island, where tens of thousands of fans were expected to attend.

Fort Worth police say they can't confirm whether the person attended the concert and they haven't identified the body.

Police have confirmed at least three drownings in the Trinity this year.