Investigation underway after another Trinity River drowning
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating another drowning in the Trinity River.
Police recovered a body just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
It was a few hours after NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal hosted a "Bass Music Festival" on Panther Island, where tens of thousands of fans were expected to attend.
Fort Worth police say they can't confirm whether the person attended the concert and they haven't identified the body.
Police have confirmed at least three drownings in the Trinity this year.
