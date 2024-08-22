Terri Stewart CBS News

Terri Stewart, an experienced newsroom leader, is senior vice president of newsgathering for CBS News and Stations where she oversees day-to-day editorial newsgathering for the division.

An award-winning journalist, Stewart guides the Network's newsgathering efforts. She also oversees CBS News and Station's news hubs to support the organization's community journalism initiative. And she is focused on the development of a cross-division news coverage desk.

In a career that spans decades, Stewart has played a vital role in the Network's coverage of many of the major news events of our time, from political campaigns to terrorist attacks, wars, mass shootings and natural disasters.

Since joining CBS News in 1981, Stewart has held several important and increasingly critical newsgathering positions. She's equally adept at marshaling correspondents and production teams to cover breaking news, as she is at spotting and developing the perfect end piece for a broadcast.

Previously, Stewart was senior vice president and national executive editor for CBS News.

As executive editor, Stewart worked with all CBS News broadcasts and bureaus, managing hard news and special event coverage, and worked closely with CBS Stations.

Earlier in her career at CBS News, she served as northeast bureau chief, overseeing news coverage from Maine to Delaware and the Midwest. She also served as the deputy bureau chief.

Before that role, she worked in the political unit from 1988 to 1992 and in Newspath, where she was a senior producer. She covered part of the 1988 presidential race as one of CBS News' first group of campaign embeds.

She began her career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, where she produced talk shows and eventually was promoted to the assignment desk.

Stewart is based in New York.