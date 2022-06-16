Jamie Reysen CBS News

Jamie Reysen is the vice president of CBSNews.com and Streaming Growth and Engagement. She began her new role in March 2022.

Reysen oversees editorial content and production for CBSNews.com in addition to managing the CBS News Streaming growth and engagement team.

Reysen joined CBS News in 2019. Most recently she served as vice president of growth and engagement, where she developed new strategies to drive record reach for CBS News Digital and led a team focused on push notifications, editorial partnerships and YouTube growth initiatives.

Before CBS News, Reysen spent nearly three years at Fox News, where she rose to director of audience development. While at Fox, Reysen built and managed the breaking/trending news, SEO, homepage and YouTube teams. She also worked cross-departmentally to implement growth strategies for Fox's digital properties and oversaw off-platform partnerships.

Previously, Reysen managed amNewYork's web staff as deputy editor of amNY.com, developing a new voice and direction for the site and launching its elections vertical. While at amNewYork, Reysen collaborated with the print staff to adopt improved breaking news workflows and a digital-first mentality across the team.

Reysen began her career at News 12 Interactive, where she worked as a digital producer for seven local regions.

She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College.