Charles Forelle CBS News/Michele Crowe

Charles Forelle is the managing editor of CBS News and a member of the editorial masthead.

Forelle helps set editorial strategy for the news division and builds the structures needed for its journalism. He's at the center of CBS News's efforts to transform and modernize.

Forelle joined CBS News in 2025 after more than two decades at the Wall Street Journal, most recently as deputy editor-in-chief, helping to lead the newsroom and transform the Journal into a digital-first and subscriber-first publication. He was previously financial editor at the Journal and spent more than a decade overseas, in Brussels and London, as a reporter and editor covering the economy, finance and economic policy. He joined the Journal in 2002 as an intern in Boston.

His work has earned several awards, including the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for his and his colleagues' investigation of backdated stock options in corporate America. Forelle's other honors include the George Polk Award for business reporting, the Gerald Loeb Award, the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting and an Overseas Press Club award for international-affairs reporting.

Forelle earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Yale University.