"Zombie debt" a growing concern for homeowners So called "zombie debt" has become a concern for some homeowners. Mortgages they thought were paid off long ago – are coming back to haunt them – putting some at risk of ending up on the street. Ash-har Quraishi reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv