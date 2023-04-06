Watch CBS News

Why are Bay Area quakes so shallow in depth

When we talk about earthquakes, we hear about the magnitude. But what about depth? In this First Alert Weather Extra segment, Meteorologist Darren Peck has a 3D explanation demonstrating what we mean when we talk about earthquake depth
