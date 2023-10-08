Watch CBS News

Western side of Maui begins reopening to visitors

Parts of western Maui reopened to visitors on Sunday just two months after wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina. Officials hope an influx of tourism will help the ongoing recovery. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
