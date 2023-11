Wegovy reduces risk of heart problems, study shows According to a new study from the drugmaker behind Wegovy, a popular drug for weight loss, Wegovy can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart-related death by 20%. CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto talks to Sun Kim, MD, associate professor of medicine at Stanford, about how the drug seems to help the heart, who could benefit from this, and if there are any potential side effects