Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 9/11/24 After a breezy Wednesday, expect winds to calm down in the evening hours. On Thursday, highs will range from the 60s along the coast, to the upper 80s inland. Paul Heggen has the forecast.